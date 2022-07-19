This Texas City Has Had The Largest Salary Growth

Prices for nearly everything across the country are steadily rising. Thankfully, some of Texas' largest cities are seeing salary increases.

According to a new ADP report, the Texas city with the highest salary growth from 2019 to 2021 was Austin. The city had a growth of 9.4 percent.

Coming in second place was San Antonio with a 5.8 percent salary growth. Houston was third with a 5.07 percent growth, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth in fourth place with a 4.55 percent growth. San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth all fall behind the national average of 6.77 percent.

Chief Economist with ADP, Nela Richardson, said:

"ADP data showed US wage growth increased 4.4 percent on average for all workers in December 2021, with job switchers and younger job holders who saw the largest wage growth.

Leisure and hospitality, which experienced the greatest job loss due to the pandemic, was a notable exception to this overall trend. While leisure and hospitality led employment in the first half of 2021, it is the only industry where job switchers' wages were basically flat on average in December 2021 compared to previous year."