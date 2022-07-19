Video Shows Massive Explosion, Fire At Hoover Dam

A massive explosion and fire took place at the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nevada on Tuesday (July 19).

Nashville-based real estate agent Kristy Hairston shared a video of the incident on her Twitter account, which she said took place while touring the historic dam.

The Boulder City government's Twitter account confirmed its local fire department received an emergency call in relation to the explosion at the Hoover Dam and had since put out the fire, which took place near the Arizona turbine house, according to 8 News Now in Las Vegas.

"Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam," the City of Boulder tweeted.

"The fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene," the Twitter account added. "Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions."