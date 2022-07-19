Video Shows Massive Explosion, Fire At Hoover Dam

By Jason Hall

July 19, 2022

Lake Mead Water Level Continues to Drop
Photo: Getty Images

A massive explosion and fire took place at the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nevada on Tuesday (July 19).

Nashville-based real estate agent Kristy Hairston shared a video of the incident on her Twitter account, which she said took place while touring the historic dam.

The Boulder City government's Twitter account confirmed its local fire department received an emergency call in relation to the explosion at the Hoover Dam and had since put out the fire, which took place near the Arizona turbine house, according to 8 News Now in Las Vegas.

"Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam," the City of Boulder tweeted.

"The fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene," the Twitter account added. "Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions."

The Hoover Dam paused all tours for an estimate 30 minutes after the reported fire took place, which have since resumed, according to KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas.

The 726.4-foot dam, which was once the tallest in the world and currently trails only the Oroville Dam for the largest in the U.S., spans across the Arizona-Nevada border.

The Hoover Dam has 17 main turbines, including nine located on its Arizona wing and eight in its Nevada wing, with generators providing power in three states: Arizona, California and Nevada.

The City of Boulder said no additional details were available at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.