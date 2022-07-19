Video Shows Massive Explosion, Fire At Hoover Dam
By Jason Hall
July 19, 2022
A massive explosion and fire took place at the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nevada on Tuesday (July 19).
Nashville-based real estate agent Kristy Hairston shared a video of the incident on her Twitter account, which she said took place while touring the historic dam.
The Boulder City government's Twitter account confirmed its local fire department received an emergency call in relation to the explosion at the Hoover Dam and had since put out the fire, which took place near the Arizona turbine house, according to 8 News Now in Las Vegas.
"Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam," the City of Boulder tweeted.
"The fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene," the Twitter account added. "Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions."
touring the #hooverdam and heard an explosion #fire pic.twitter.com/1tjWuNWBaZ— Kristy Hairston (@kristynashville) July 19, 2022
the fire was extinguished before Boulder City Fire Department arrived on scene. Bureau of Reclamation/ Hoover Dam will be handling any additional questions.— CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) July 19, 2022
The Hoover Dam paused all tours for an estimate 30 minutes after the reported fire took place, which have since resumed, according to KLAS 8 News Now in Las Vegas.
The 726.4-foot dam, which was once the tallest in the world and currently trails only the Oroville Dam for the largest in the U.S., spans across the Arizona-Nevada border.
The Hoover Dam has 17 main turbines, including nine located on its Arizona wing and eight in its Nevada wing, with generators providing power in three states: Arizona, California and Nevada.
The City of Boulder said no additional details were available at the time of publication on Tuesday.