Viral Video Shows 'Super Hero' Pizza Delivery Man Rescue 5 People From Fire

By Jason Hall

July 19, 2022

Photo: Lafayette Police

A pizza delivery man is being credited as a "super hero" after a now-viral video showed him running into a burning building to save four children and an 18-year-old.

The video, captured by a Lafayette, Indiana police officer's body camera and shared by the department, shows Nicholas Bostic, 25, park his vehicle in a driveway and run into the house to rescue the victims.

Lafayette Police confirmed the victims rescued included four siblings aged 1, 6, 13 and 18, as well as a 13-year-old who was sleeping over at the house when the fire took place.

Police said Bostic couldn't call 911 so he instead decided to quickly take matters into his own hands.

"He knew he had to act," the Lafayette Police news release stated. "He ran around to the back of the home and was able to open the back door. He began yelling inside, attempting to alert the occupants that the house was on fire."

Police said Bostic eventually found four of the victims upstairs, yelling to wake them up and helping them escape the burning house.

Bostic then re-entered the house after being told that a 6-year-old was still inside. He searched the entire home and describing the view from the stairwell as a "black lagoon" of smoke.

Bostic said he heard the 6-year-old's cries for help and managed to locate the child.

The 25-year-old punched out a window with his bare hand and attempted to carry the child out, however, the girl's foot got caught in the pull cord of the window's blinds.

Bostic successfully untangled the child's leg and jumped from the window, making sure he landed on his side opposite from where the girl was being held at the time and carried her to safety.

"Nicholas Bostic's heroic actions saved lives," the department said in its news release. "His selflessness during the incident is inspiring, and he has impressed many with his courage, tenacity, and steadfast calmness in the face of such perilous danger."

The police department, in correlation with the Lafayette Fire Department and Mayor Tony Roswarski, plan to honor Bostic's heroic efforts during the Lafayette Aviators' National Night Out event on August 2.

