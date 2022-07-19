WATCH: 'Hilarious' Sign War Between Missouri Restaurants Goes Viral

A playful sign war was started by a Marshfield McDonalds, and the rest was history. According to OzarksFirst, McDonalds first put a message up on their sign that said, "HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR?" The local Dairy Queen soon replied with, "WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM."

Marshfiled Director of Operations Randy Bryant told OzarksFirst that the entire community is like one big family.

"Marshfield is such a close community, we’re all like family here. Mario on our team had a great idea to get this all started! He said It’s hot, the world is throwing everyone challenges and negativity, so we all found a way to laugh and have fun as a community. And what’s better than an old fashion sign war?"