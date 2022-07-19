WATCH: 'Hilarious' Sign War Between Missouri Restaurants Goes Viral
By Logan DeLoye
July 19, 2022
Photo: Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook
A playful sign war was started by a Marshfield McDonalds, and the rest was history. According to OzarksFirst, McDonalds first put a message up on their sign that said, "HEY DQ! WANNA HAVE A SIGN WAR?" The local Dairy Queen soon replied with, "WE WLD BUT WERE 2 BUSY MAKIN ICECREAM."
Marshfiled Director of Operations Randy Bryant told OzarksFirst that the entire community is like one big family.
"Marshfield is such a close community, we’re all like family here. Mario on our team had a great idea to get this all started! He said It’s hot, the world is throwing everyone challenges and negativity, so we all found a way to laugh and have fun as a community. And what’s better than an old fashion sign war?"
If you want to keep up with the sign war as it continues, you can find the latest updates on the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
"We are enjoying watching the sign wars! If you are out of the loop: McDonalds challenged DQ to a sign war and several businesses have jumped in to play along," the post detailed followed by pictures of the signs and other local businesses joining in on the fun.