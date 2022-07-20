13-Year-Old Shoots, Kills 12-Year-Old In Detroit

A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in a Detroit home yesterday (July 19), according to CBS Detroit.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 9 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found four juveniles in the basement of the home and one adult who was upstairs at the time of the incident. In addition, they also recovered two guns from the home; one that was used in the shooting, and the other that the teenagers had.

A 12-year-old boy had been fatally shot, and they believe the adult was the victim's father. They took a 13-year-old boy into custody and interviewed the other individuals who were in the home at the time of the incident, as well.

“We know that once again we have a child shot. This one is fatally wounded, playing with guns, and it’s just troubling and frustrating and if you’re going to have a gun in your home, you have to do so responsibly. Once you have a gun in a home, everything changes.You can’t have guns around kids and be upstairs sleeping,” Detroit Police Chief James White said (via CBS Detroit).

No further information has been released at this time.