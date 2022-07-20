BTS And Snoop Dogg's Collab Finally Gets Release Date

BTS and Snoop Dogg have finally announced the name and release date for their new song called "Bad Decisions." The news came from Benny Blanco who revealed he teamed up with the K-pop sensations and legendary rapper for the track. “I’m still pinching myself,” the musician and producer said of the forthcoming collaboration per NME. “I can’t believe I have a song coming out with Jin, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook of BTS and Snoop Dogg. It doesn’t even feel real!”

According to NME, the release of the track is part of a collaboration with Xbox which is celebrating the release with fans of Blanco, BTS, and Snoop Dogg. The rapper teased the highly-anticipated collaboration earlier in the year."You gotta talk to them, but my parts are in," Snoop said while being interviewed in April by The Buzz on the American Song Contest red carpet.

Snoop first confirmed the collaboration with the K-pop group back in March. “I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he said to The A.V. Club. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.” He added, “I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.”

Fans can hear "Bad Decisions" on August 5th.