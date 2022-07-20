Cougar Spotted Prowling Minnesota Neighborhood

A Twin Cities teenager recently saw a cougar in his neighborhood, according to Bring Me The News.

Andrew Pastrana of Shakopee was heading home from Dairy Queen with his siblings and cousin at about 9:30 p.m. when he spotted a a coyote and stopped to take a look. When he turned around to head towards home, he spotted another animal in the backyard of a residence in the 1900 block of Boiling Spring Circle. He snapped a picture of the animal, which he believed was another coyote.

It wasn't until later, when he was looking at the photograph, that his sister said the animal looked more like a lion than a coyote. "Then I started noticing it didn't look like a coyote at all," Pastrana said (via Bring Me The News). Pastrana's family reported the sighting to the Shakopee Police Department and learned anther mountain lion sighting had already been reported.

Some locals have suggested the animal Pastrana spotted has since been hit and killed by a vehicle, local law enforcement could not confirm.

While mountain lion sightings are very rare in the Twin Cities, they aren't unheard of near the Minnesota River. There have been several unconfirmed sightings in Savage in recent years.