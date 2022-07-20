Mandy Moore recently announced that she was pregnant with baby no.2. Shortly after the announcement, she made the decision to end her In Real Life tour early. In a new interview with Today Parents, the singer shared the reason why she was "scared" to continue touring while pregnant.

According to People, Moore said that she originally thought she could "power through" touring the same way she did while pregnant with her first child and filming This Is Us. "As it turns out, being on a set is worlds away from being on a tour bus. It was like trying to sleep on a wooden rollercoaster," she explained. "Gus would be standing up in his Pack N' Play while the bus was shaking — and I was like, 'No, no, no. We can't do this anymore.'"

"I foolishly thought 'if I did it before, I can do it again,'" she added. "But every pregnancy is different. This time, I was caring for a toddler. I was walking around feeling like an absolute shell of myself." The actress later explained her concerns about the baby's health. "I was scared I was going to adversely affect my [unborn] baby and his growth," she said. "I'd been looking forward to this for a decade and half," she added of her long-awaited comeback tour. "But ultimately, nothing trumps your health, and the health of your baby."