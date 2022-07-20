State Of Emergency Declared In Pinal County, Thousands Left Without Power

A state of emergency was declared for three areas in Pinal County on Tuesday after strong storms knocked out power for thousands of residents. AZ Family reported that the declaration covers Eloy, Toltec, and Arizona City.

Eloy Mayor Micah Powell declared a state of emergency because of the possible loss of water and residents not having shelter from the heat. The declaration said, "The storm has caused many areas to suffer severe damage, which is beyond the capability of the City of Eloy to recover from and provide the necessary relief, financial assistance, or repair without assistance from Pinal County and the State of Arizona."

Many residents in the area were choosing to sit outside rather than going inside because it was cooler that way. Other residents stayed the night inside the Toltec Middle School gym since hotels were booked up.