State Of Emergency Declared In Pinal County, Thousands Left Without Power

By Ginny Reese

July 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A state of emergency was declared for three areas in Pinal County on Tuesday after strong storms knocked out power for thousands of residents. AZ Family reported that the declaration covers Eloy, Toltec, and Arizona City.

Eloy Mayor Micah Powell declared a state of emergency because of the possible loss of water and residents not having shelter from the heat. The declaration said, "The storm has caused many areas to suffer severe damage, which is beyond the capability of the City of Eloy to recover from and provide the necessary relief, financial assistance, or repair without assistance from Pinal County and the State of Arizona."

Many residents in the area were choosing to sit outside rather than going inside because it was cooler that way. Other residents stayed the night inside the Toltec Middle School gym since hotels were booked up.

The Eloy Fire Department provided residents with cold water and dry ice to save their frozen foods. Christopher Sharp told AZ Family, "I would've probably lost all my perishables. My meats, you now, right now at this time of turmoil, it's tough to buy food."

As of Wednesday morning, power had been restored to Eloy and should be restored to Arizona City by 5 p.m. One cooling center remains open at Toltec Middle school.

