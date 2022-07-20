'Ted Lasso' Plot Line Is Now A British Soccer Player's Real Life

A hot new bombshell is about to enter the Love Island villa. But first, he has to leave his day job.

In a real-life Ted Lasso parallel, FC Halifax Town striker Jamie Allen is trading in his soccer uniform for a swimsuit and joining the British reality TV show in the season's final weeks, according to ESPN.

Love Island announced Allen's addition to the show in a tweet, along with three others who are set to stir things up in the villa.

Allen recently signed a contract extension with FC Halifax Town. The club issued the following statement on Twitter:

"Jamie Allen has decided to join the cast of ❤️ Island 2022, making his intentions clear that the opportunity is very important to him. The matter will be reviewed on his return."

Halifax fans weighed in on the striker's move to reality TV in the replies.

"I think you got your wires crossed there, Halifax. Its not Jamie Allen, its Jamie Tartt," one Ted Lasso fan said.

"Give over, has the Twitter account been hacked?!" said another.

"@TedLasso called and wants it’s storyline back," said another.