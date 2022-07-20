This Is Colorado's 'Most Beautiful' River

There are 3.5 miles of rivers and streams throughout the United States, inviting people to fish, swim, ride a boat or just have a great hangout. Not only are rivers the best place to have fun, but they offer breathtaking views and chill vibes.

Cheapism got curious and found the most stunning rivers in every state after consulting local experts plus state and federal scenic-river designations.

The most beautiful river you can find in Colorado is the Cache La Poudre!

This amazing river not only offers amazing activities, but it's also a National Heritage Area. Plenty of museums and historical attractions are sure to keep you entertained if you're not hitting the waters or nature viewing.