This Michigan's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St, the tallest building in all of Michigan is the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center. This building houses 70 floors and is used as a hotel.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St had to say about compiling the data to discover the tallest buildings in each state:

"To determine the tallest building in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from several sources, including the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat. Only completely finished buildings were considered. The tallest building in a state is typically in its largest city. Most are office buildings, several are hotels and casinos, and a couple are government buildings. The height of a state’s tallest building often reflects the size of its largest city’s economy."

