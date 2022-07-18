This Is Michigan's Best Mini Golf Course

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Michigan is at Miners Falls Mini Golf in Munising. This golf course features 18 holes and also serves ice cream.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"An 18-hole championship minigolf course, Miners Falls serves up rounds of all-ages fun alongside scoops of gourmet ice cream. As is the case with all outdoor activities in Michigan, the course is seasonal. But locals don’t seem to mind the off-season closures, preferring to support a local business."

For more information regarding the best mini golf courses in America, visit HERE.