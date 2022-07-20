Watch: Camera Operator Passes Out While Filming 50 Cent's Horror Movie

"Crazy night one of our camera men passed out cold for 30min from the scene," 50 explained. "Couldn't take how real it was. We're elevating horror to the next level. This is gonna change the rules of the game. #skillhouse"



50 Cent's Skill House will be an innovative scary movie that shows the world of social media and the digital lives of various influencers through a chilling lens. In the horror film, viewers will be able to follow the lives of those who are new to social media and see exactly how far they're willing to go in order to achieve viral fame.



The rapper-actor will star in the movie along with TikTok star Bryce Hall and fighter Paige VanZant. Skill House will also feature appearances from Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei and Jacob Skidmore. Watch the footage of the incident here.

