50 Cent To Star In New Horror Movie About Social Media, Influencer Culture

With writer-director Josh Stolberg penning the script, we'll see 50 star alongside TikTok star Bryce Hall and fighter Paige VanZant. The movie will also feature appearances from Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei and Jacob Skidmore. Skill House is currently in production and is filming at Sway House, which is known as a TikTok collab house in Los Angeles.



In addition to his upcoming film, the rapper-actor is also working on Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force and BMF as well as ABC's For Life. As if those aren't enough, he's also set to appear in other upcoming films like The Expendables 4 and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera with Gerard Butler.



The film is the first installment of the newly established franchise and is set to hit theaters early next year.