Alicia Silverstone Reveals She Still Sleeps Next To Her 11-Year-Old Son

Alicia Silverstone revealed that she still sleeps next to her 11-year-old son Bear Blu at night. During her appearance on the Ellen Fisher Podcast, the actress insisted that their sleeping arrangement is a more natural way of doing things. "Bear and I still sleep together," she told the host. "If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are wild animals if you put your baby over there your baby is going to get eaten," she explained. "So it's not ideal for the baby to be over there."

The admission comes a decade after her comments about pre-chewing her son's food and passing it from her mouth to his sparked major controversy, according to Daily Mail.