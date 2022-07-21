Drew Barrymore Posts Adorable Selfie With 'Charlie's Angels' Co-Star

In 2020, Diaz and Lui joined Barrymore for a sweet reunion to kick off her new talk show The Drew Barrymore Show as her first guests. For Barrymore and Diaz, however, their friendship pre-dated the hit film. "We met when I was 14 and she was 16. I was working at a coffee house and she was a junior model," Barrymore, 46, said during a 2021 Instagram Live per People. "She's still my bestie and sistie—sistie? That's a new word. It's Cameron Diaz."

During the Live, the actresses gave fans some insight into their 30-year friendship. "We've experienced birth, life, death, marriage, divorce—highs and lows, work, boyfriends, friends, travel—there is nothing we haven't done together," an emotional Barrymore revealed. She went on, "The thing that I love about our friendship is that we have been there in all the big and important moments, we've also been there in the small moments and the casual moments and the reason we are such good friends is because it's real and we go through real stuff with each other. It's not a Hollywood fairytale."