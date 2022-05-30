Drew Barrymore's Adorable TikTok Is Giving Fans '50 First Dates' Vibes

"If it's raining anywhere you are, just run out in the rain! Don't miss the opportunity," Barrymore says while showing off her rain-drenched hair. The sweet moment immediately got fans thinking about her 50 First Dates character Lucy. The top comment on the TikTok reads, "Giving me 50 first dates vibes," which received an endless supply of replies agreeing. They're likely referring to a scene where Barrymore's Lucy and co-star Adam Sandler's Henry share their "last first kiss" in the pouring rain.

Fans also took to the comments to share lyrics from the perfect song for Drew's wholesome moment: "Feel the rain on your skin/ No one else can feel it for you/ Only you can let it in," from Natasha Bedingfield's hit song "Unwritten."

If you've been keeping up with her daytime talk show The Drew Barrymore Show, then you already know that the actress is a ray of sunshine in human form, but this new TikTok is a great reminder. Last month, her talk show partner in crime Ross Mathews asked Barrymore to be the flower girl at his Mexico wedding to Dr. Wellinthon García. You can watch Barrymore and Mathews discuss the latest news and trends every weekday on local news stations.