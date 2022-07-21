'Extremely Upsetting': Arizona Man Warns Neighbors About Peeping Tom

One dad is warning others about a peeping Tom after feeling unsafe in his own home.

AZ Family reported that a Phoenix man, named Steve, was recently targeted by a peeping Tom in his neighborhood near 60th Street and Bell Road.

Steve wants to hide his identity for safety concerns, but explained that while watching TV a few nights ago, a strange man walked onto his back patio.The man was looking in his back door at Steve's family, and it was all caught on a Ring camera.

Steve said, "It's extremely upsetting. Ultimately, it makes you feel uncomfortable in your own home. We've been losing sleep the past few nights, and it's just a very violating feeling."

Steve believes the peeping Tom is the same man that showed up at his house a few months ago to try to look into his children's bathroom.

Steve said, "He was coming at a time when people are awake, so it makes us think that his intentions are to be a peeping Tom, more than a thief."

Steve hopes that sharing his story will help others to stay alert to help catch the peeping Tom before he strikes again. Steve said, "I don't want any other families to have to go through what we have."

Check out photos from the family's Ring camera below: