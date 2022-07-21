Florida Man Accused Of Running Drug House Out Of Pizza Restaurant

A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities found nearly a dozen different drugs at a pizza restaurant, according to WFLA.

Blerim Ljena, 49, is accused of running a drug operation out of Brickhouse Pizza in Largo, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Investigators started looking into Ljena back in April after getting a tip about him allegedly selling a large amount of drugs out of the restaurant.

Authorities established enough probable cause to execute a search warrant at the suspicious pizzeria. Here's what they found during the drug bust:

1.4 grams of hydrocodone

25 doses of alprazolam

2.1 grams of morphine

12 doses of lorazepam

2.3 grams of dilaudid

6.1 grams of oxycodone

One gram of hydromorphone

37 grams of marijuana

7 grams of cocaine

12.5 ounces of methamphetamine

5 ounces of 1,4 butanediol (GHB)

Officials arrested Ljena and booked him into Pinellas County Jail on numerous charges: nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of trafficking amphetamine, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, one count of operating a drug house, one count of trafficking GHB, and one count of sale or delivery of controlled substance.

Brickhouse Pizza sports a 4-star rating on Yelp and 4.3 stars on Google Reviews, receiving mostly positive reviews from customers. As of Thursday morning (July 21), a message on the business's Google page says, "Someone suggested this status Permanently closed." No word from the restaurant's social media about Ljena's arrest.