Florida Man Accused Of Running Drug House Out Of Pizza Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
July 21, 2022
A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities found nearly a dozen different drugs at a pizza restaurant, according to WFLA.
Blerim Ljena, 49, is accused of running a drug operation out of Brickhouse Pizza in Largo, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Investigators started looking into Ljena back in April after getting a tip about him allegedly selling a large amount of drugs out of the restaurant.
Authorities established enough probable cause to execute a search warrant at the suspicious pizzeria. Here's what they found during the drug bust:
- 1.4 grams of hydrocodone
- 25 doses of alprazolam
- 2.1 grams of morphine
- 12 doses of lorazepam
- 2.3 grams of dilaudid
- 6.1 grams of oxycodone
- One gram of hydromorphone
- 37 grams of marijuana
- 7 grams of cocaine
- 12.5 ounces of methamphetamine
- 5 ounces of 1,4 butanediol (GHB)
Officials arrested Ljena and booked him into Pinellas County Jail on numerous charges: nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of trafficking amphetamine, one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, one count of operating a drug house, one count of trafficking GHB, and one count of sale or delivery of controlled substance.
Brickhouse Pizza sports a 4-star rating on Yelp and 4.3 stars on Google Reviews, receiving mostly positive reviews from customers. As of Thursday morning (July 21), a message on the business's Google page says, "Someone suggested this status Permanently closed." No word from the restaurant's social media about Ljena's arrest.