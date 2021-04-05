Feedback

Homemade Explosives, Drugs Found In Florida Doctor's Home, Deputies Say

By Zuri Anderson

April 5, 2021

A Florida doctor is facing charges after authorities reportedly found multiple homemade explosive devices and drugs in his home, according to NBC 6.

Dr. Christy Daniel Cugini, 63, was arrested April 1 and charged with nine counts of making or possessing a destructive device and six drug charges, according to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Nearly 560 grams of marijuana were in Cugini's bedroom when authorities executed a search warrant at his Naples home, investigators said. "The majority of the marijuana was sealed in vacuum bags consistent with delivery/sale of marijuana," the report reads. Officials also found various pills bottles containing contained Oxycodone and Hydrocodone with other peoples' names on them.

The biggest surprise came when a bomb squad found what appeared to be multiple improvised explosive devices, according to officials. "The items bore no markings or warnings, and the construction of the devices was inconsistent and sloppy," the report noted. "Neither of these devices has a legitimate purpose other than to cause injury to persons or damage to property."

NBC 6 said Cugini is an endocrinologist with Millennium Physician Group. Here's what the company said about their employee's arrest:

"We are shocked at the allegations regarding Dr. Christy Cugini. He has been placed on administrative leave until further notice," Millennium Physician Group said in a statement. "We would like to assure our patients we are diligently working to preserve their continuity of care."

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Homemade Explosives, Drugs Found In Florida Doctor's Home, Deputies Say

