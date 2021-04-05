Homemade Explosives, Drugs Found In Florida Doctor's Home, Deputies Say

A Florida doctor is facing charges after authorities reportedly found multiple homemade explosive devices and drugs in his home, according to NBC 6.

Dr. Christy Daniel Cugini, 63, was arrested April 1 and charged with nine counts of making or possessing a destructive device and six drug charges, according to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Nearly 560 grams of marijuana were in Cugini's bedroom when authorities executed a search warrant at his Naples home, investigators said. "The majority of the marijuana was sealed in vacuum bags consistent with delivery/sale of marijuana," the report reads. Officials also found various pills bottles containing contained Oxycodone and Hydrocodone with other peoples' names on them.