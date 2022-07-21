Kyler Murray Agrees To Massive Extension With Cardinals

Kyler Murray has reached an agreement on a long-term extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero initially reported that Murray and the Cardinals agreed to "a monster" five-year extension on Thursday (July 21), which was later confirmed by the team's verified Twitter account.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $230.5 million, which includes $160 million guaranteed and will give Murray the second-highest annual salary ($46.1 million) among NFL quarterback, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

Murray's future with the Cardinals has been a major topic throughout the NFL offseason.

In February, his agent, Eric Burkhardt, released a lengthy statement amid reports of his client's unrest with the organization.