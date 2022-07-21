Kyler Murray Agrees To Massive Extension With Cardinals

By Jason Hall

July 21, 2022

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams
Photo: Getty Images

Kyler Murray has reached an agreement on a long-term extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero initially reported that Murray and the Cardinals agreed to "a monster" five-year extension on Thursday (July 21), which was later confirmed by the team's verified Twitter account.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $230.5 million, which includes $160 million guaranteed and will give Murray the second-highest annual salary ($46.1 million) among NFL quarterback, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.

Murray's future with the Cardinals has been a major topic throughout the NFL offseason.

In February, his agent, Eric Burkhardt, released a lengthy statement amid reports of his client's unrest with the organization.

In the statement addressed to Cardinals fans, Burkhardt confirmed Murray "absolutely wants to be your long term QB" and "desperately wants to win the Super Bowl," but claimed "it is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize" signing him to a contract extension.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the statement from Burkhardt on his verified on February 25, which confirmed that he and his client "sent a detailed contract proposal to the organization."

"Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first super Bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself to overtly communicate Kyler's desire to be the Cardinals long term QB," Burkhardt wrote.

The uncertainty began after the former Heisman Trophy winner cryptically deleted all photos and references to the organization from his verified Instagram account, leading to reports of his displeasure with the team.

Murray is entering his fourth NFL season since being selected by Arizona at No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, as well as having won the 2019 FNL Offensive Rookie of the Year award during his first season.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.