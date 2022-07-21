Kyler Murray Agrees To Massive Extension With Cardinals
By Jason Hall
July 21, 2022
Kyler Murray has reached an agreement on a long-term extension with the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero initially reported that Murray and the Cardinals agreed to "a monster" five-year extension on Thursday (July 21), which was later confirmed by the team's verified Twitter account.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $230.5 million, which includes $160 million guaranteed and will give Murray the second-highest annual salary ($46.1 million) among NFL quarterback, according to sources with knowledge of the negotiations.
Murray's future with the Cardinals has been a major topic throughout the NFL offseason.
In February, his agent, Eric Burkhardt, released a lengthy statement amid reports of his client's unrest with the organization.
The #AZCardinals and two-time Pro Bowl QB Kyler Murray are working to close a monster extension that will make Murray one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2022
After an offseason of drama, Murray could be locked in as AZ’s QB for years to come.
THIS IS𝙏𝙃𝙀 KYLER MURRAY EXTENSION TWEET! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ljfAl8BTRx— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 21, 2022
Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, per source. It gives Murray the second highest paid QB average at $46.1 million per year. https://t.co/tTnUJXGSm3— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 21, 2022
In the statement addressed to Cardinals fans, Burkhardt confirmed Murray "absolutely wants to be your long term QB" and "desperately wants to win the Super Bowl," but claimed "it is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize" signing him to a contract extension.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared the statement from Burkhardt on his verified on February 25, which confirmed that he and his client "sent a detailed contract proposal to the organization."
A statement from agent @ErikBurkhardt with regards to client #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray pic.twitter.com/XjDxRVhISc— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2022
"Looking ahead, Kyler believes that in order to consistently compete for championships, and ultimately deliver the valley their first super Bowl in 33+ years, there needs to be long term stability for both the organization and himself to overtly communicate Kyler's desire to be the Cardinals long term QB," Burkhardt wrote.
The uncertainty began after the former Heisman Trophy winner cryptically deleted all photos and references to the organization from his verified Instagram account, leading to reports of his displeasure with the team.
Murray is entering his fourth NFL season since being selected by Arizona at No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections, as well as having won the 2019 FNL Offensive Rookie of the Year award during his first season.