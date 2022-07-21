Meghan Markle Made Kate Middleton 'Burst Into Tears' New Book Claims

Meghan Markle made Kate Middleton cry during their 2018 bridesmaid fight according to a new royal biography. Several versions of the same squabble have circulated over the years but, according to Page Six, investigative journal Tom Bower alleges in his new book Revenge that Middleton "burst into tears" after Markle compared her daughter Princess Charlotte "unfavorably to her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s daughter,” Isabel, during a dress fitting before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Bower writes that the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge didn't agree on the length of Charlotte's hemline or the fit of her dress. They also reportedly disagreed on whether Markle's bridesmaids "should wear tights" at the wedding ceremony.

The media has previously reported that Markle made Middleton cry over what Charlotte could wear as a flower girl just days before the actress was due to walk down the aisle. “It was a hot day and apparently there was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not,” a friend of Prince William and Middleton told Tatler magazine in 2020. "Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn’t want them to.”

However, the following year, Markle addressed the story in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and revealed that it was Middleton who made her cry. “The reverse happened,” Markle said during the March 2020 interview. “Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true.” She did confirm that the fight was over the flower girl dresses adding, "It made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings... There wasn’t a confrontation. I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details because she apologized, and I’ve forgiven her."