Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries May Tie In With 'The Crown'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries may be on Netflix by the end of the year. According to a report from Page Six, Netflix is determined to get the series out as soon as possible and wants to tie it in with their hit show The Crown.

A source told the outlet, “There is a lot to organize and a lot of things at play here. Netflix wants to make sure they get in there and don’t get scooped” by Harry’s memoir, which is also due in the fall. The book was written by JR Moehringer and is believed to cover Harry's childhood and time in the military as well as personal stories that would be unwelcome in the royal family.

Sources also said the streaming service hopes to debut the show shortly after the fifth season of The Crown drops in November. This season will see the role of Queen Elizabeth played by Imelda Staunton, who is best known for playing Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter series. Harry's late mother Princess Diana will be played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki. The series will reportedly include Diana's tragic death in a Paris car crash in August of 1997.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly been working on the show for more than a year after signing a $20 million deal with Netflix back in 2021. However, it was previously reported that the couple wants to have the series launch next year. “[Netflix executives] knew the book was coming out, which is why they wanted the series this year,” the source said. “They don’t want to hold off any longer.”