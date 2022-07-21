Missouri Man Sues Popular Sporting Goods Store Over Pair Of Socks

Kent Slaughter has been a devoted Bass Pro Shops customer for nearly a decade, but is taking a step back due to a dishonored lifetime warranty. According to Toronto Sun, Slaughter bought a pair of wool socks from a Bass Pro Shops location in Springfield nearly a decade ago. He specifically purchased the threadbare RedHead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks for the unique warranty that was promised.

Every so often, Slaughter would bring in a worn pair of socks and exchange them for a new pair from the same brand. The employees would give him the new pair of socks without charge and he would be on his way, until one day in 2021. As he entered the store, something changed. The employees refused his lifetime warranty and instead offered him a 60-day warranty. Slaughter was very upset and has since filed a lawsuit against the company for not honoring the initial guarantee.

Toronto Sun mentioned that the socks sell for $11.99, but the man was able to avoid that charge with the lifetime warranty. The new warranty that the man was offered would have only been for 60 days. The class action lawsuit that he filed detailed $5,000,000 in damages to him and others who have experienced a similar issue.