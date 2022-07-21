Texas A&M's Ainias Smith Finds Himself In More Hot Water Following Arrest

A day after Ainias Smith was arrested for DWI, gun and drug charges, the Texas A&M wide receiver now finds himself in more hot water.

Smith has been suspended from the Aggies football team following his arrest, according to KHOU. Spokesperson Alan Cannon said the suspension stems from the athletic department's policy and shared that coach Jimbo Fisher was "aware of the situation and looking into it." The wide receiver was scheduled to appear alongside Fisher and two other players at SEC media days Thursday (July 21) in Atlanta.

Smith was arrested by campus police and booked early Wednesday (July 20) morning into Brazos County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces), according to ESPN. Jail records show the 21-year-old posted bail, which was set at $8,000.

Smith was arrested for DWI after police stopped him for speeding shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police then found a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a gun with a "full magazine and a round chamber" during a search, ESPN reported. There was a passenger in the car, and they both denied ownership of the gun or weed.

Smith led Texas A&M in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (6) last season, according to ESPN. He started in 21 games the past thee seasons and has 112 career receptions for 1,321 yards and five touchdowns.