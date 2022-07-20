Texas A&M Wide Receiver Arrested On DWI, Gun & Drug Charges

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested Wednesday on drug, gun and DWI charges.

Smith was arrested by campus police and booked early Wednesday (July 20) morning into Brazos County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana (less than 2 ounces), according to ESPN. Jail records show the 21-year-old posted bail, which was set at $8,000.

Smith was arrested for DWI after police stopped him for speeding shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police then found a "rolled joint of marijuana" and a gun with a "full magazine and a round chamber" during a search, ESPN reported. There was a passenger in the car, and they both denied ownership of the gun or weed.

The arrest comes a day before the senior football player was scheduled to appear at SEC media days alongside coach Jimbo Fisher, defensive back Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson.

Smith led Texas A&M in receptions (47) and touchdown catches (6) last season, according to ESPN. He started in 21 games the past thee seasons and has 112 career receptions for 1,321 yards and five touchdowns.

Earlier this year, Aggies wide receiver Demond Demas was arrested on an assault/family violence charge.