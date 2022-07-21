This Is Ohio's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Ohio. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Southwest region of the state.

According to Cheapism, the most beautiful river in all of Ohio is the Little Miami River. This river is a total of 111-miles-long.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Little Miami River:

"This lazy tree-lined river flows 111 miles through Southwest Ohio, drawing visitors from around the region for canoeing, kayaking, or biking on the adjacent Little Miami Scenic Trail, one of the nation's best rail trails. A nationally designated Wild and Scenic river, the Little Miami's origins are worth exploring on a hike through Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve. Follow it up with a trip to nearby Yellow Springs, a quirky small town with a hippie spirit you might not expect to find in the Buckeye State."

