This Is The Best County To Live In Colorado

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to think about the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Colorado.

"Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Colorado using rankings from Niche," according to the website. "Niche ranks counties by a variety of factors including: public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing."

The study ranked Boulder County as No. 1 county in the Centennial State! This county is also home to Boulder and Louisville, which are pretty close to Denver.

Researchers also broke down the statistics and what makes the county so attractive:

Median home value: $497,300 (62% own)

Median rent: $1,495 (38% rent)

Median household income: $83,019

Top public schools: Fairview High School (A+), Peak to Peak Charter School (A+), Boulder High School (A+)

Top private schools: Dawson School (A+), Tara Performing Arts High School (A), Watershed School (A)

Top places to live: Superior (A+), Louisville (A+), Boulder (A+)

Here are the Top 10 counties to live in Colorado:

Boulder County Douglas County Jefferson County Arapahoe County El Paso County Larimer County Summit County Pitkin County Routt County San Miguel County

Click HERE to check out the full study.