This Is The Best County To Live In Washington

When people are considering a move to another city, they also have to consider the perks of the county, too. That's why Stacker found the best counties to live in every state, including Washington.

"Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Washington using rankings from Niche," according to the website. "Niche ranks counties by a variety of factors including: public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing."

The study ranked King County as No. 1 county in the Evergreen State! King is also home to Seattle, Bellevue, Redmond, and plenty of emerging cities and suburbs.

Researchers also broke down the statistics and what makes the county so attractive:

Median home value: $549,200 (57% own)

Median rent: $1,606 (43% rent)

Median household income: $94,974

Top public schools: Tesla STEM High School (A+), International Community School (A+), Interlake Senior High School (A+)

Top private schools: Lakeside School (A+), The Overlake School (A+), Eastside Preparatory School (A+)

Top places to live: Sammamish Valley (A+), Wilburton (A+), North Redmond (A+)

Here are the Top 10 counties to live in Washington:

King County Whitman County San Juan County Kitsap County Benton County Walla Walla County Island County Spokane County Thurston County Jefferson County

Click HERE to check out the full study.