This Texas Dive Bar Put In A Pool And It's A New Summer Staple

One Texas bar took the idea of a “dive bar” quite literally by adding a pool.

Lee Harvey's Dive Bar is known for its large outdoor patio and fun indoor aesthetic, reported the Dallas Observer. And now, it's known for it's pool that residents have flocked to this summer.

The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Visitors can swim a whole day for $5-$15. A single or family season pass runs from $350 to $500. The pool is geared more toward adults, but kids are allowed. Anyone who has a season pass can reserve a cabana. Those without season passes are able to rent whichever cabanas are available the day of.

Guests can order drinks from the bar. There are also poolside snacks, such as truffle popcorn, hummus dip, charcuterie plates, Caprese salad, chicken club wraps, and madras curry chicken wraps.

Check out the fun at 1315 Beaumont Street in Cedars.

