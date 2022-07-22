Bull Gets Loose, 'Window Shops' Along Main Street In Park Rapids

A bull got loose in Park Rapids, Minnesota, yesterday (July 21) and took a stroll down Main Street, according to FOX 9.

Apparently, a handling mishap led the bull to escape from its owner. The animal was seen walking around Main Street, peering into windows. Luckily, it doesn't appear the bull's shopping spree led to a bull-in-a-china-shop-type situation. However, the bull's trip downtown was cut short for safety reasons. Police blocked off streets so they could safely corral the animal and it took about 45 minutes for the bull's owner to wrangle the it.

"I was just at work. Heard the ‘moo’ and looked out the window. There was a cow! He was window shopping a few stores," Hanna Buggert Markert told FOX 9.

Bulls, which are adult uncastrated male domestic bovines, only account for 2% of cattle, but were responsible for 48% of the deaths from cattle, according to the United States Department of Labor Census Fatal Occupational Injuries. "Bulls of breeding age are considered dangerous and those who own them should use special facilities for them and practice extreme caution when handling them," according to the Wisconsin State Farmer. They also noted that bulls are dangers and unpredictable.