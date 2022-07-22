Georgia Suspect Jumps Off Of Tall Building To Escape Arrest, Fails

By Logan DeLoye

July 22, 2022

Police Line
Photo: Getty Images

A Buckhead resident was trying to escape the police early Friday morning when the individual made a decision that almost cost them their life. According to WSB- TV, the suspect was breaking into a car when police spotted the crime in action. This suspect was one of three who were breaking into cars in a designated parking area for residents of the Icon Buckhead Apartments off of Peachtree Road. The suspects ran when they saw police patrolling the area.

The police officers began to chase them and were able to catch and arrest one suspect, just as the other made an unorthodox exit from the scene. As police were chasing the second suspect, the individual jumped off of the parking deck and fell six stories to the ground. WSB-TV mentioned that the suspect is currently in the Grady Memorial Hospital being treated for injuries as charges pend.

Rather than jumping off of the parking deck to avoid arrest, the third suspect attempted to drive away in a car while police were chasing them. As the suspect was driving away, the individual crashed into one of the police patrol cars. Police have not released information that detailed if the third suspect was able to escape, or if they were arrested along with the other.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.