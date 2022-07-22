Georgia Suspect Jumps Off Of Tall Building To Escape Arrest, Fails

A Buckhead resident was trying to escape the police early Friday morning when the individual made a decision that almost cost them their life. According to WSB- TV, the suspect was breaking into a car when police spotted the crime in action. This suspect was one of three who were breaking into cars in a designated parking area for residents of the Icon Buckhead Apartments off of Peachtree Road. The suspects ran when they saw police patrolling the area.

The police officers began to chase them and were able to catch and arrest one suspect, just as the other made an unorthodox exit from the scene. As police were chasing the second suspect, the individual jumped off of the parking deck and fell six stories to the ground. WSB-TV mentioned that the suspect is currently in the Grady Memorial Hospital being treated for injuries as charges pend.

Rather than jumping off of the parking deck to avoid arrest, the third suspect attempted to drive away in a car while police were chasing them. As the suspect was driving away, the individual crashed into one of the police patrol cars. Police have not released information that detailed if the third suspect was able to escape, or if they were arrested along with the other.