Here Are The 'Absolute Best' Bars In Phoenix
By Ginny Reese
July 22, 2022
Phoenix is home to tons of cool bars to visit with your friends. So if you're in a rut and need somewhere new to try, you've come to the right place.
Thrillist compiled a list of the absolute best bars in Phoenix right now. The website states, "Phoenix is overflowing with an ostensibly endless selection of outstanding places, from swanky cocktail bars to subterranean speakeasies."
Here are the 25 best bars in Phoenix right now, according to Thrillist:
- KHLA
- Barcoa Agaveria
- Bar 1912
- Rough Rider
- So Far, So Good
- Baby Boy
- Garden Bar PHX
- Don Woods' Say When Rooftop Bar
- Little Rituals
- AZ88
- Highball
- Lylo Swim Club
- Killer Whale Sex Club (KWSC)
- Platform 18
- Stardust Pinbar
- Provision Coffee Bar
- The White Rabbit
- Cider Corps
- Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour
- Scapegoat Beer and Wine
- The Captain's Cabin
- Linger Longer Lounge
- Postino Winecafé
- Gracie's Tax Bar
- Hanny's
