Joey Bada$$ Taps Chris Brown, Diddy, Westside Gunn & More For '2000' Album

By Tony M. Centeno

July 22, 2022

Joey Bada$$
Photo: Getty Images

Joey Bada$$'s new album is finally here. After some minor delays, the Pro Era rapper comes through with his latest full-length LP.

On Friday, July 22, Joey Bada$$ dropped off his new album 2000. The 14-track body of work serves as the sequel to his 1999 mixtape, which was his inaugural project that dropped a decade ago. 2000 features fresh collaborations with Diddy, Chris Brown, Capella Grey, JID, Larry June, and Westside Gunn. It also contains previously released tracks like "Where I Belong" and "Survivor's Guilt," which is the sequel to his track "Survival Tactics" featuring the late Capital STEEZ.

"Very proud to share this body of work with you all," the rapper said in an Instagram post earlier this week. "Thank you to everyone involved features and production wise, thank you to my management team, my label and my friends and family who have lent me countless ears and constructive criticism."

2000 is Joey Bada$$'s first album in five years following his 2017 album All-AmeriKKKan Bada$$. He first confirmed the album was coming at the top of 2022 after he took some time off to focus on his acting career. After dropping off "The REV3NGE" in January, the Brooklyn native served up other tracks like "Head High" with the intention of releasing the album in June around the 10-year anniversary of 1999. A few days before the album was supposed to drop, Joey Bada$$ had to push back the release date due to sample clearances.

Listen to Joey Bada$$'s new album below.

