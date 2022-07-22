July 22 In Hip-Hop History: Diddy Drops Debut Album 'No Way Out'

No Way Out features other bangers that impacted Hip-Hop culture forever like "I'll Be Missing You" featuring Faith Evans and 112. The somber record, which samples the Police's 1983 hit song "Every Breath You Take," was made as a tribute to the late Christopher Wallace, yet it became one of Diddy's most successful singles to date. Diddy's debut album also contains some of his biggest collaborations with his former artist Ma$e like "Been Around The World" and "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down." It also contains appearances from JAY-Z, Carl Thomas, the late Black Rob, Ginuwine, Twista, and Foxy Brown.



Diddy's first album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and has become 7x certified platinum since its release. In celebration of the project's incredible milestone, Diddy is dropping an expanded version of No Way Out. On the day before the 25th anniversary, the music mogul announced his plans to re-release the LP with its original 17 tracks plus 15 bonus tracks full of remixes, radio mixes, instrumentals and more.



Listen to Puff Daddy & The Family's No Way Out below.

