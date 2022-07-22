Multi-Million Dollar Texas Home Explosion Caught On Doorbell Camera

An explosion at a multi-million dollar home in North Texas rocked the neighborhood late Wednesday (July 20) night.

Investigators are currently working to determine what caused the explosion at a home in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane in Plano, according to NBC DFW. Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the explosion and there were no reported injuries. Officials do not believe there is a continued threat to the neighborhood.

The 8,000-square-foot home sustained significant damage, and two neighboring homes were also mangled in the form of broken windows and a bent garage door.

"Atmos has been on the scene, they have six or seven people here, they are checking all of the surrounding areas and are not getting any readings or anything. The only gas and electric that is shut off at this time is to the house of origin," said Plano Fire Rescue Captain Michael Carr.

A neighbor described what he heard Wednesday night. "Sit down, watch TV and then kaboom. I thought it was a lightning strike on the roof of the house, is what I thought it was. I expected to see my roof on fire," Mike Spangler told the news outlet.

Another neighbor, Brian Bruce, who lives across the street has a Ring camera installed that captured the explosion on video. The footage shows a bright flash, a loud boom and a huge debris cloud fog the screen.

You can watch the video below: