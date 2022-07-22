This Is Colorado's Weirdest Roadside Attraction

When you're on a road trip, you'll be exposed to stunning landscapes, interesting views of nearby cities and towns, and of course, roadside attractions. Luckily, the United States has no shortage of weirdness on the roads, as Trips To Discover found out.

The website pinpointed the weirdest roadside attractions in every state, featuring local mascots, eccentric buildings, unique landmarks and signs, natural phenomena, and even living creatures.

Writers say the strangest thing you can find on Colorado roads is... Mike the Headless Chicken!

Don't freak out about this one! It's actually a statue erected in honor of the real-life Mike, a rooster that became a national celebrity over his wild story. Writers explain:

"Mike the Headless Chicken was a rooster, but he was very real, living a remarkable 18 months after a farmer chopped his head off. He even went on a national tour after being featured in Life magazine. A 5-foot-high metal headless statue was erected to pay homage to Fruita’s celebrity. The statue is located near Circle Park in Fruita, which is also home to the Colorado National Monument – a perfect add-on to any Colorado road trip."