'Godfather' Actor James Caan's Cause Of Death Revealed

Legendary actor James Caan died July 6 at the age of 82.

The Godfather star died from a heart attack and coronary artery disease, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ. Caan also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and congestive heart failure.

The time of death was 9:02 p.m. at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. The Bronx native was buried at Eden Memorial Park.

Caan's family first announced his death on social media on July 7. "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time," they wrote.

In addition to The Godfather and The Godfather 2, Caan was known for his role as Brian Piccolo in Brian's Song as well as other films including Misery, Dick Tracy and Elf.