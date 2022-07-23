Julia Fox Shocks The Internet With NSFW Low-Rise Pants

By Dani Medina

July 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Julia Fox is turning heads yet again with another outrageous outfit!

The Uncut Gems actress is seen strutting her stuff in an Instagram video alongside Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, popular drag queen performer CT Hedden and model Amelia Gray. "Charlie and his demons 😈," the post is captioned.

Julia is seen wearing black ultra-low rise pants and a black leather bralette top. The pants appear to be folded over, nearly revealing it all.

It didn't take long for Julia Fox's name to trend on Twitter.

"julia fox has unlocked an all new level of low rise," one user said.

"I want everyone to wear whatever they want & to feel comfortable & authentic in who they are except for Julia Fox in these pants. Afraid I can’t allow it," said another.

"i wish i was as confident about anything as julia fox is about those pants staying up," said another.

This is hardly the first time Twitter-turned-Fashion-Police had things to say about Julia's fashion choices. Remember when she wore a bra and underwear to the grocery store?

