'Dangerously Hot Conditions' Expected Amid Nationwide Heat Wave

By Jason Hall

July 24, 2022

Heat wave hot sun, Climate change, makes heat Stroke
Photo: Getty Images

Forecasters are warning of "dangerously hot conditions" over the next 24 hours as tens of millions of Americans continue to face a historic heat wave.

“Numerous record highs are forecast to be tied and/or broken today in the Northeast,” the National Weather Service said in a bulletin Sunday (July 24) via NBC News, warning of continuously high temperatures through Tuesday (July 26).

With humidity being taken into account, the bulletin noted that the mercury could rise to an estimated 105 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit during that span.

An excessive heat warning was issued for several areas in northeastern states including parts of Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the NWS bulletin stated.

Areas between the southern plains and Northeast are expected to get "extremely oppressive" weather over the next few days, particularly Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C., as specified in a tweet shared by the National Weather Service on Sunday.

NWS also specified that 85 million Americans were under excessive heat warnings and heat advisories on Sunday in a followup bulletin.

Heat-related deaths are the most common of any type of weather event among Americans annually, according to data shared by NWS.

