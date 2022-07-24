Lewis Capaldi Shares Relatable Reason He Hasn't Finished A New Album

Lewis Capaldi has the most relatable reason for not releasing his second album yet. The Scottish hitmaker revealed to the crowd at Latitude 2022 that he hasn't been working on new music. "I just want to say now," he said per BBC News, "I have no new music to play you."

Capaldi continued, "I rescheduled a lot of shows last year because I was like, ‘Guys, I need to finish my new album’. And I was supposed to do it, but I am horribly lazy.” The artist went on to say he would be focussing on the "old stuff" referring to his 2019 debut record Divinely Uninspired To A Heavenly Extent. His single "Someone You Loved" topped the US charts in the fall of 2019 and was nominated at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards for Song of the Year.

The singer-songwriter made his return to live music this summer by headlining festivals like Parklife, TRNSMT, and Isle Of Wight Festival. Capaldi was originally set to perform at last year's Latitude but later delayed his entire live schedule for that year in order to "put all my effort into making the best [second] album I can." At the time, he gave an update on the progress of the record writing, "I’ve been writing loads of tunes I’m really excited about and I can’t wait for you to hear them.” However, COVID restriction "made it harder to go and record" the music he'd written during the lockdown.

His set at Latitude also included a cover of Vanessa Carlton's hit "A Thousand Miles."