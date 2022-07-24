Fans in attendance for Twenty One Pilots' set at the Electric Castle festival in Romania were in for an epic treat last week. Before Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun hit the stage, the video screens flashed with scenes from Season 4 of Stranger Things while the latest villain Vecna spoke atop the synth sounds of the show's iconic theme song. Then the duo walked onstage and immediately began playing their hit "Heathens" while the theme song continued to play. Twitter freaked out over the tribute, and now fans can watch pro footage of the awesome mashup. Over the weekend, TOP shared an official video of the performance, which you can watch above.

The video caught the attention of Stranger Things, which tweeted "this performance could save me from vecna any day of the week."

Twenty One Pilots are currently playing festival in Europe before heading to North America for the Icy Tour next month. See a full list of dates below.

Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates

AUG 18: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

AUG 20: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

AUG 21: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

AUG 23: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

AUG 24: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

AUG 26: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

AUG 27: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

AUG 30: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

AUG 31: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

SEP 02: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

SEP 03: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

SEP 04: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

SEP 07: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

SEP 09: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

SEP 10: St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

SEP 13: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

SEP 14: Houston, TX - Toyota Center

SEP 16: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

SEP 17: Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

SEP 18: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

SEP 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

SEP 22: Portland, OR - Moda Center

SEP 24: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena