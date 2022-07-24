Twenty One Pilots Share Video Of Their Epic 'Stranger Things' Mashup
By Katrina Nattress
July 24, 2022
Fans in attendance for Twenty One Pilots' set at the Electric Castle festival in Romania were in for an epic treat last week. Before Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun hit the stage, the video screens flashed with scenes from Season 4 of Stranger Things while the latest villain Vecna spoke atop the synth sounds of the show's iconic theme song. Then the duo walked onstage and immediately began playing their hit "Heathens" while the theme song continued to play. Twitter freaked out over the tribute, and now fans can watch pro footage of the awesome mashup. Over the weekend, TOP shared an official video of the performance, which you can watch above.
The video caught the attention of Stranger Things, which tweeted "this performance could save me from vecna any day of the week."
Twenty One Pilots are currently playing festival in Europe before heading to North America for the Icy Tour next month. See a full list of dates below.
Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates
AUG 18: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
AUG 20: Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
AUG 21: Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
AUG 23: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
AUG 24: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
AUG 26: Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
AUG 27: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
AUG 30: Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
AUG 31: Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
SEP 02: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
SEP 03: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
SEP 04: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
SEP 07: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
SEP 09: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
SEP 10: St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
SEP 13: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
SEP 14: Houston, TX - Toyota Center
SEP 16: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
SEP 17: Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
SEP 18: San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
SEP 20: Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
SEP 22: Portland, OR - Moda Center
SEP 24: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena