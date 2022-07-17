Twenty One Pilots Pay Tribute To 'Stranger Things' In A Massive Way

By Yashira C.

July 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Twenty One Pilots paid tribute to Stranger Things in a massive way at their Electric Castle festival performance this weekend.

Right before playing their 2016 track "Heathens", the band surprised fans by displaying scenes from the series on the large screens of the stage. Scenes from Season 4 were displayed with the show's themes song playing in the background. After showing Max Mayfield's iconic "Running Up That Hill" scene, the screen shows a quote that says "Music has the power to save everyone" in the memorable ST font. As they moved into playing the Suicide Squad track, various fan-favorite characters made a cameo on the screen including Steve, Robin, Eddie, Eleven, and more.

Read fan reactions and watch a clip of the performance below:

LET'S TALK ABOUT TWENTY ONE PILOTS USING STRANGER THINGS SCENES AS VISUALS, THIS IS ICONIC
ARE YOU F-CKING KIDDING ME? TWENTY ONE PILOTS AND STRANGER THINGS CROSSOVER HAS TO BE THE BEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN

After finishing up playing a handful of European festivals this month, the duo will be heading back to the States for their Icy Tour in September. See the full list of dates below:

Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates

09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center

09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.