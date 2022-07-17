Twenty One Pilots Pay Tribute To 'Stranger Things' In A Massive Way
By Yashira C.
July 17, 2022
Twenty One Pilots paid tribute to Stranger Things in a massive way at their Electric Castle festival performance this weekend.
Right before playing their 2016 track "Heathens", the band surprised fans by displaying scenes from the series on the large screens of the stage. Scenes from Season 4 were displayed with the show's themes song playing in the background. After showing Max Mayfield's iconic "Running Up That Hill" scene, the screen shows a quote that says "Music has the power to save everyone" in the memorable ST font. As they moved into playing the Suicide Squad track, various fan-favorite characters made a cameo on the screen including Steve, Robin, Eddie, Eleven, and more.
Read fan reactions and watch a clip of the performance below:
LET'S TALK ABOUT TWENTY ONE PILOTS USING STRANGER THINGS SCENES AS VISUALS, THIS IS ICONIC
ARE YOU F-CKING KIDDING ME? TWENTY ONE PILOTS AND STRANGER THINGS CROSSOVER HAS TO BE THE BEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN
STRANGER THINGS 🤝 TWENTY ONE PILOTS— mia ψ👹 (@REDECORATE_LIVE) July 16, 2022
HELLO?? IF WE DONT SEE THIS AT ICY TOUR… @twentyonepilots keep it pic.twitter.com/OlpVG4rCK8
After finishing up playing a handful of European festivals this month, the duo will be heading back to the States for their Icy Tour in September. See the full list of dates below:
Twenty One Pilots Icy Tour Dates
09/04/22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
09/07/22 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
09/09/22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
09/10/22 – St. Lous, MO – Enterprise Center
09/13/22 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
09/16/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
09/17/22 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/18/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
09/20/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
09/22/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
09/24/22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena