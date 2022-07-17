Twenty One Pilots paid tribute to Stranger Things in a massive way at their Electric Castle festival performance this weekend.

Right before playing their 2016 track "Heathens", the band surprised fans by displaying scenes from the series on the large screens of the stage. Scenes from Season 4 were displayed with the show's themes song playing in the background. After showing Max Mayfield's iconic "Running Up That Hill" scene, the screen shows a quote that says "Music has the power to save everyone" in the memorable ST font. As they moved into playing the Suicide Squad track, various fan-favorite characters made a cameo on the screen including Steve, Robin, Eddie, Eleven, and more.

Read fan reactions and watch a clip of the performance below:

LET'S TALK ABOUT TWENTY ONE PILOTS USING STRANGER THINGS SCENES AS VISUALS, THIS IS ICONIC

ARE YOU F-CKING KIDDING ME? TWENTY ONE PILOTS AND STRANGER THINGS CROSSOVER HAS TO BE THE BEST THING TO EVER HAPPEN