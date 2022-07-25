Flight En Route To Atlanta Collides With Another Plane During Take Off

A Delta flight was just about to take off from the Miami International Airport last week en route to the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport when an incident occurred that no one was prepared for. According to WSB-TV, Delta flight 1654 was hit by another plane right before flying out to Atlanta. The other plane was just about to fly to Boston.

A Delta spokesperson mentioned that the plane headed to Boston was the reason for the collision. The plane was "pushing back from the gate" as it was getting ready to depart, and clipped the plane that was headed for Atlanta.

No passengers or crew members were hurt as a result of the minor collision. Shortly after the incident occurred, everyone was able to safely exit the aircraft. Each aircraft was examined by maintenance, but the planes did not take off to their respective locations. Instead, the passengers were booked on different flights are were able to get to their intended destinations.

WSB-TV noted the statement released by Delta in regards to the collision:

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans following minor, low-speed contact of Delta flight 2911 with Delta flight 1654. Maintenance teams are evaluating the condition of the aircraft and customers have been re-accommodated on new aircraft onto their destinations,” Delta shared.

The passengers of both planes arrived at their destinations 5 hours later than they anticipated.