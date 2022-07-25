Florida Destination Among The Best Street Food Cities In The Country

Everyone can get down for some street food. Chefs and cooks can bring all kinds of flavors and cuisine to the palm of your hands, from local specialties to international dishes. They also tend to be more affordable than sit-down restaurants! Who doesn't like a good price for delicious food?

For all the foodies out there, Hotels.com laid out the 10 best U.S. street food cities. These destinations have so many food trucks and carts, your options are almost endless. One Florida city made the cut, and that honor goes to...

Miami at No. 10!

Here's what writers had to say about the street food scene in the Magic City:

"When you’re hungry in Florida, always try and seek out the city’s famous Latin and South American cuisine. The Wynwood district, right above downtown Miami, is a busy scene for food trucks like the World Famous House of Mac that has great lobster mac’n cheese. Zona Grill serves Venezuelan dishes like the Pepito sandwich made with French baguette, grilled beef, sweet corn, and Gouda cheese.

"Miami’s street food rival is Kissimmee, located 215 miles north of downtown. This town has the World Food Trucks district, which caters to the late-night crowd. Chimi King serves Caribbean street eats like mofongo, a mashed plantain dish with garlic, chicken and shrimp. As Florida enjoys nice, warm weather throughout the year, outdoor markets rarely close."

