Funko Reveals Its Newest Pop! Album Inspired By Tupac Shakur's Debut Album

“Funko’s Pop! Albums line focuses on the most popular albums from the present to the classics of yesteryear, and we knew Tupac’s legendary 2Pacalypse Now had to be next to get the Funko treatment,” Funko’s General Manager of Hardlines Doug Oglesby tells iHeartRadio. “We wanted to pay homage to this ground-breaking album, so this highly-anticipated collectible features the original cover artwork and the iconic Tupac Shakur himself decked out in his signature gold jewelry in traditional Funko Pop! stylization.”



The newest Funko Pop! Album can be hung on a wall or placed on a shelf with your collection of music, and fellow Funko Pop! figures. In the past, Funko has dropped other Funko Pop! Albums based on Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III as well as The Notorious B.I.G.'s Ready To Die and Life After Death.



The Funko Pop! Album celebrating Tupac Shakur's 2Pacalypse Now is available now. Check out the new release below and click here to buy yours before they sell out.

