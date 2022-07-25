Funko Reveals Its Newest Pop! Album Inspired By Tupac Shakur's Debut Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 26, 2022
Tupac Shakur made his impact on the rap game with his debut album. The late Death Row Records rapper's first album has gone on to inspire a generation of Hip-Hop artists, and Funko, Inc.'s newest action figure.
On Tuesday, July 26, Funko debuts its newest Funko Pop! Album inspired by Tupac Shakur's 2Pacalypse Now. The figure features 'Pac dressed up in a black jeans and sneakers while rocking a matching jacket and cap. His gold jewelry sticks out on his white shit as he flashes his assortment of gold rings. The 2Pac figure and the album cover come packaged together in a protective case.
“Funko’s Pop! Albums line focuses on the most popular albums from the present to the classics of yesteryear, and we knew Tupac’s legendary 2Pacalypse Now had to be next to get the Funko treatment,” Funko’s General Manager of Hardlines Doug Oglesby tells iHeartRadio. “We wanted to pay homage to this ground-breaking album, so this highly-anticipated collectible features the original cover artwork and the iconic Tupac Shakur himself decked out in his signature gold jewelry in traditional Funko Pop! stylization.”
The newest Funko Pop! Album can be hung on a wall or placed on a shelf with your collection of music, and fellow Funko Pop! figures. In the past, Funko has dropped other Funko Pop! Albums based on Lil Wayne's Tha Carter III as well as The Notorious B.I.G.'s Ready To Die and Life After Death.
The Funko Pop! Album celebrating Tupac Shakur's 2Pacalypse Now is available now. Check out the new release below and click here to buy yours before they sell out.