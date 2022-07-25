'Goodfellas' Actor Paul Sorvino Dead At 83

Actor Paul Sorvino, best known for his role as Paul 'Paulie' Cicero in the film Goodfellas and Sgt. Phil Cerreta in Law & Order, has died at the age of 83, his publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed in a statement on behalf of the actor's family obtained by Deadline.

Neal said that Sorvino died of natural causes with his wife, Dee Dee, by his side on Monday (July 25).

“Our hearts are broken,” said Dee Dee Sorvino the family's statement. “There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Sorvino, a Brooklyn native, made his Broadway debut in the musical Bajour in 1964 before appearing in his first film, Carl Reiner's Where's Poppa in 1970 and later starring in a supporting role alongside Al Pacino in The Panic in Needle Park in 1971.

Sorvino was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in the 1972 Broadway play That Championship Season and later starred in a supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film A Touch of Class.

The legendary actor had many of his most notable roles in the 1990s, which included playing former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the 1995 film Nixon, as well as his role in Goodfellas, which was nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture.

Sorvino's death comes two months after Goodfellas star Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 and just weeks after actor Tony Sirico -- best known for his role as Paulie Walnuts on The Sopranos -- who played Tony Stacks in the film, died at the age of 79.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.