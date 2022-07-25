Johnny Knoxville Makes Surprise Stop At Middle Tennessee Restaurant

Johnny Knoxville recently made a stop at a restaurant in Middle Tennessee, surprising workers and guests alike at at the Spring Hill cafe.

The Tennessee native and stunt performer stopped by Nelly's Italian Cafe and Pizza on Thursday (July 21), arriving in style to order a pizza by pulling up in a limousine and accompanied by a tour bus, per Williamson Homepage.

While at the family-owned and operated New York-style shop, he signed pizza boxes for customers and purchased a few Nelly's hoodies, even posing for a picture with fans in front of Nelly's light-up sign. The restaurant shared the pic to its Instagram, showing off the excited fans standing next to a grinning Knoxville, who can be seen wearing dark sunglasses and what appears to be a Yosemite Sam T-shirt.

"Wow!! We just meet [sic] @johnnyknoxville!! Thank you so much for coming to Nellys! You made our day🥰!" the caption reads.