Lynne Spears Responds To Britney's New Allegations: 'I Hurt For You'

Fitzgerald took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to "clarify some things" after Britney's allegations, sharing an alleged screenshot from March 2019 that shows she did respond to the singer's questions and saying that she "[has] always felt like some of my messages were deleted."

"I love my friends more than life itself and would go to the ends of the earth for them. This msg along with THOUSANDS of msgs were sent to the court investigator in 2019 in order to help my friend Britney Spears. We talked daily when she was in her last facility and her mom and I even went to New Orleans and met with an attorney to try and help her because we knew they wouldn't let us near her!"

She went on to say that both she and Lynne were "very cautious" about how they messaged Britney, worrying that her phone was being monitored. However, once the singer left the facility, Fitzgerald claims Britney blocked her number and the pair haven't spoken since.

"It has been almost 3 years now. I miss my friend terribly and want nothing but the best for her," she said. "I don't know if some of my msgs to her were deleted by outside sources or what happened but I do know the courts had them all as I was very concerned for her and felt that my messages could help her case."

As of publication, Britney has not addressed either her mother's or friend's responses.